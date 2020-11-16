Famous Lookalike Pixelated Quiz

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Bryce Dallas Howard or Amy Adams? Choose carefully.

  1. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Amy Adams!


    Via Getty

  2. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Dax Shepard!


    Via Getty

  3. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Margot Robbie!


    Via Getty

  4. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Henry Cavill!


    Via Getty

  5. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Julie Bowen!


    Via Getty

  6. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Javier Bardem!


    Via Getty

  7. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Victoria Justice!


    Via Getty

  8. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Bryce Dallas Howard!


    Via Getty

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR