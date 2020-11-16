European Stocks Higher on Strong Economic Data; BBVA Surges By .com

© .



By Peter Nurse

.com – European stock markets traded higher Monday, boosted by positive corporate news while strong economic data from Japan and China fueled optimism of a global recovery.

At 3:35 AM ET (0735 GMT), the in Germany traded 0.7% higher, the in France rose 0.9%, while the U.K.’s index climbed 0.7%.

BBVA (MC:) stock soared over 15% after reported that PNC Financial (NYSE:) is nearing an all-cash deal to buy the U.S. business of the Spanish lender for more than $10 billion. That’s nearly half of the bank’s market capitalization as of Friday’s close. The whole European banking sector has gained as a result, with Banco de Sabadell rising 10% on speculation that BBVA will use the money to bulk up in its home market.

Additionally, Vodafone (NASDAQ:) stock rose 3.1% after the U.K. telecommunications group said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance after a “resilient” first half in the face of disruption from the pandemic.

Earlier Monday, Japan’s sharply in the third quarter, growing by an annualized 21.4%, pulling the world’s third-largest economy out of recession. China also reported better-than-expected numbers as well as signs its important was recovering.

A weekend trade deal also fostered hopes of a fuller recovery from the Covid shock for at least the Asia-Pacific regional economy, with 15 Asia-Pacific economies – including China and Japan, but not the United States – agreeing to reduce future tariffs.

Still, the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause pain throughout much of the northern hemisphere, with the number of coronavirus cases in the United States, for example, crossing the 11-million mark on Sunday. Case numbers have risen by 2 million in only two weeks.

In Europe, Germany must live with “considerable restrictions” against the spread of Covid-19 for at least four to five months, the country’s economy minister Peter Altmaier warned on Sunday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. He had been admitted to intensive care earlier this year with the virus.

Oil prices pushed higher Monday, as traders look ahead to the upcoming meeting of the world’s top producers for a further extension of supply curbs to counter the hit to demand from the surge in coronavirus infections.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, including Russia, also known as OPEC+, has been cutting production by about 7.7 million barrels per day to support prices. It had planned to increase output by 2 million barrels per day from January, but this move is increasingly seen as unlikely to happen.

OPEC+ is due to hold a ministerial committee meeting on Tuesday which could recommend changes to production quotas when all the ministers meet on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

futures traded 2.4% higher at $41.08 a barrel, while the international benchmark contract rose 2% to $43.64.

Elsewhere, rose 0.3% to $1,891.60/oz, while traded 0.3% higher at 1.1869.