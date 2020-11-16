EU seeks Moderna COVID vaccine deal at below $25 per dose, source says By

© . The EU flag is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration
BRUSSELS () – The European Commission wants to reach a deal with Moderna (O:) for the supply of millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose, an EU official involved in the talks said.
Moderna said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial. The EU has been in talks with Moderna for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine at least since July, an internal EU document seen by shows.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.