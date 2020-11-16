Enjoy Ham Without the Hassle With King’s Hawaiian’s Holiday Sandwiches

Ingredients

2 pounds deli ham, shaved

2 pounds Swiss cheese, thinly sliced

2 sticks of butter

3 tablespoons dijon mustard

3 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

3 teaspoons minced onion dried

1 24-pack King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls

Preparation

Step 1

Melt butter and mix in mustard, sauce and onion.

Step 2

Cut 24 pack in half to create two sets of 12 buns and place bottoms of each in two 9×13 in pans.

Step 3

Place ham and cheese evenly on both sets of bottom rolls, approximately 1 pound of ham and cheese on each bottom.

Step 4

Cover ham and cheese stacks with top half of rolls.

Step 5

Drizzle butter mixture over top of rolls, making sure onion is evenly distributed.

Step 6

Refrigerate overnight.

Step 7

Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes and, once finished, separate for serving.