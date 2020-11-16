Enjoy Ham Without the Hassle With King’s Hawaiian’s Holiday Sandwiches

Ingredients
- 2 pounds deli ham, shaved
- 2 pounds Swiss cheese, thinly sliced
- 2 sticks of butter
- 3 tablespoons dijon mustard
- 3 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 3 teaspoons minced onion dried
- 1 24-pack King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls
Preparation
Step 1
Melt butter and mix in mustard, sauce and onion.
Step 2
Cut 24 pack in half to create two sets of 12 buns and place bottoms of each in two 9×13 in pans.
Step 3
Place ham and cheese evenly on both sets of bottom rolls, approximately 1 pound of ham and cheese on each bottom.
Step 4
Cover ham and cheese stacks with top half of rolls.
Step 5
Drizzle butter mixture over top of rolls, making sure onion is evenly distributed.
Step 6
Refrigerate overnight.
Step 7
Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes and, once finished, separate for serving.