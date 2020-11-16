Endeavour Mining to buy rival Teranga Gold in $2.44-billion deal

Article content continued

London has become a go-to destination for gold-miners in the past year as companies seek to fill the gap left by Randgold Resources Ltd., a former investor favourite that delisted when it was bought by Barrick in a deal that set the tone for low or zero premium combinations in the industry.

Since Randgold left, Yamana Gold Inc. and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. have both secured listings in London, though unlike Endeavour they have not sought premium listings that make them eligible for the FTSE 100 index.

“The combined entity will become a new senior gold producer and enjoy an improved capital markets profile, underpinned by a healthy balance sheet and strong cash flow capabilities to support a sustainable dividend,” de Montessus said in Monday’s statement.

Endeavour is offering 0.47 of its own shares per Teranga share. That means existing Endeavour and Teranga shareholders will own approximately 66 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively, of the combined company.

La Mancha, the vehicle which Sawiris holds his stake in Endeavour, will invest a further $200 million into the combined company, leaving it with a 19 per cent stake. Teranga’s biggest shareholders, including Barrick, support the deal.

A successful deal would extend a years-long transformation by Endeavour, which has replaced high-cost mines with two new flagship projects that produce more gold and will operate for much longer. Teranga has assets in Senegal, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast, including the Massawa project it bought from Barrick.

