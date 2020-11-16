Drew Brees injury gives Jameis Winston prime opportunity to salvage career

When San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street hit New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during Sunday’s game, those watching the matchup were thrown for a loop over Street being called for a roughing the passer penalty. Said hit has apparently played a role in the latest Drew Brees injury.

It’s being reported on Monday that the future Hall of Fame quarterback is suffering through multiple cracked ribs and a collapsed lung.

Said injuries occurred over the past couple weeks, and will now lead to Jameis Winston starting for the Saints under center for the foreseeable future. At the every least, it’s said Brees will miss 2-3 weeks. As upsetting as it is to see Brees suffer a second serious injury in as many years, this is an opportunity to Winston to prove his worth as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Drew Brees injury gives James Winston one final chance

Given that Brees has five fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, it stands to reason that he’s going to be sidelined for multiple weeks. In particular, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will have to pay close attention to the collapsed lung.

With his Saints at 7-2 on the season and having won six consecutive games, Winston is in a great position to prove that he can be a franchise-type quarterback moving forward.

The No. 1 overall pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2015, Winston signed a one-year deal with New Orleans in order to learn behind Brees and work with Saints head coach Sean Payton. Winston made clear that Brees was one of the primary reasons he made this decision.