Diane Francis: Putin is playing chess against the West — and he’s winning

Aslund is a colleague of mine at the Atlantic Council, and a former economic advisor to Russia, Ukraine, Sweden and other countries, whose most recent book is “Russia’s Crony Capitalism: The Path from Market Economy to Kleptocracy.”

Russia’s slow-motion conquests also involve “grooming” or destabilizing fragile democracies in the region. This fall, Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts came to a sudden halt, despite a reform-minded president and parliament, due to attacks by Russian-backed media outlets, politicians and oligarchs, as well as Russian-influenced judges. Ukraine, which has aspirations to join the European Union, has been plunged into a constitutional crisis.

Ukraine’s western neighbour, the Republic of Moldova, also struggles. Its election pits a democratic, pro-European Union presidential candidate against a pro-Russian incumbent who is backed by Russia and its disinformation network.

Like Ukraine, Moldova lost a chunk of its territory, the region of Transnistria, to the Russians in 1992. The same fate befell Georgia, where Russian troops have occupied South Ossetia since 2008.

With lame-duck President Donald Trump shaking up the Pentagon, and two more months in power, the stage is set for more chess moves. This is when America’s allies, from the European Union and NATO members such as Canada, must wade in collectively by condemning Russia and imposing more sanctions. They await Joe Biden’s accession. But Putin certainly hasn’t.

Diane Francis is a senior fellow with the Atlantic Institute’s Eurasia Center in Washington, D.C.