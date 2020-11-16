Demon’s Souls on PS5 guide: How to play online in co-op

Demon’s Souls for PS5 is currently available and as more players jump in, the online community will continue to grow over time. While there is an expansive online component, it isn’t exactly straightforward, especially if you’re new to “Souls” games. Once you have it down, you’ll be able to play almost the entire game in co-op with your friends. Here’s how to play online in co-op in Demon’s Souls for PS5.

Demon’s Souls PS5 online co-op How to unlock online play

In order to unlock online play, you’ll need to go through the first section of the game on your own.

When you launch the game, make sure you launch in Online mode. Find and beat the Phalanx boss. It’s the first non-tutorial boss in the game and is impossible to miss. Head back to The Nexus. Find and speak to The Monumental upstairs. After a lengthy cutscene, head back downstairs and speak with the Maiden in Black. She’ll give you a Blue Eye Stone.

Now that you have the Blue Eye Stone, you can put down your Summon Sign and start playing co-op.

Demon’s Souls PS5 online co-op How to summon and be summoned for co-op

You’ll need to be within a certain level range to play with your friends. You can summon another player who is within 10 levels of you, plus or minus an additional 10%. For example, if you are level 50, you can summon someone is level 35-65. You can only summon someone in Human form, while you can only place your Summon Sign in Soul form. Plan accordingly.

When you’re ready to play with friends, use your Blue Eye Stone to place your Summon Sign. Your sign will now start to appear in other online players’ worlds. To make sure only your friends see your sign, you can set a password by going to Settings. Then, go to Network. Now, set a password. Your friends will need to set the same password.

Demon’s Souls is one of the best PS5 launch games and is available right now. This remake also features an ambitious photo mode which has plentiful different settings.