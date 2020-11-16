Demi Lovato’s 5 Best Hosting Moments Deserve a People’s Choice Award

She also rocked her opening monologue. It didn’t hurt that Jimmy Fallon made a cameo to offer a little bit of encouragement and advice. “I’m watching you live on my TV,” he shared with her. “So I figured I’d Zoom in and tell you that you’re crushing it.”

No Engagement, No Problem

One of the funniest parts of the evening was definitely when she did a little nod to, you know, that whole getting engaged and then getting un-engaged thing. Max Ehrich who?

“Covid hit, and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged,” she shared. “I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of post mates unlimited. I also didn’t know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times I binged seven seasons of Pretty little liars, got un-engaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert so basically the same as everyone else.”