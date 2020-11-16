Death of R. Bruce Duncan, Canada Coal Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada Coal Inc.(the “Company”) (NEX:CCK):

It is with profound sadness that the management and Board of Directors of the Company shares the news that its Chief Executive Officer, R. Bruce Duncan, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The Board of the Company states that “we are deeply shocked and saddened by Bruce’s passing and our thoughts and deepest condolences are extended to Bruce’s family and friends.”

With this development, the Board has appointed the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Olga Nikitovic, C.P.A., C.A., as its interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Olga Nikitovic

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 905-813-8952

Website:www.canadacoal.com

E-mail:[email protected]