David Gallops blasts Cameron Smith’s salary cap criticism

Former NRL CEO David Gallop has hit out at Storm champion Cameron Smith for criticising the league’s administration during Melbourne’s infamous salary cap breach.

The Storm had the book thrown at them in 2010 for cheating the salary cap by an estimated $1.7 million over five years, with Gallop, who was the NRL CEO at the time, hitting the club with a substantial punishment.

The NRL fined the club $1.1 million and stripped Melbourne of their 2007 and 2009 premierships, plus three minor premierships.

In his new autobiography which was released on Monday, The Storm Within, Smith revealed where his anger really lies with the situation, which surprisingly wasn’t directed at former Storm CEO Brian Waldron or anyone at the club.

Cameron Smith (Getty)

The three-time premiership winner conceded he was left most frustrated with Gallop and the NRL for putting the Storm’s players in a vulnerable position before the investigation had concluded.

“When people ask me who I’m most angry with for what happened they generally think I’ll say (CEO) Brian Waldron but it’s not,” Smith wrote in his autobiography.

“My anger is mainly directed at the NRL for the penalties they handed down and the way the whole matter was handled. And for that I blame David Gallop.

“By punishing us before undertaking a thorough investigation Gallop put the players in a position they should never have been in. It allowed the media to give the public the idea we had knowledge of what happened. We were hung out to dry by the boss of the game.”

Responding to Smith’s criticism, Gallop said Smith was “just plain wrong” and urged the Queensland legend to point the finger at the Storm and not the NRL’s administration.

“I was surprised to read Cameron’s opinion,” Gallop told The Daily Telegraph.

“Cameron should direct his criticism to the culprits, not the NRL administration which acted fairly and appropriately on the facts in front of it.”