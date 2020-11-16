Dancing in the seats: The 15 best stadium songs in college and pro sports, ranked

What we have been reminded, as sports became a sort of studio production upon their return from the pandemic hiatus in 2020, the games matter most. Whether there have been zero fans in the stadiums or a few thousand, these occasions have produced many moments of competitive tension and athletic brilliance.

Which is not to say we haven’t missed the crowds.

You do not need to have 104,944 at Ohio Stadium to stage a Buckeyes home game, but when they are singing in unison of the pride in their state, it creates a scene that leads a bystander to chills.

One of the great things about sports is the way a fan base can embrace a song as its own and turn it into an essential part of the game experience. Its connection to the team they love can be obvious or obscure. But when that bond forms, it creates a special sort of magic in a stadium or arena. We decided to honor this by choosing the 15 best “stadium songs” — those adopted by a particular team and played regularly at its home games. (Fight songs were not eligible, so “Hail to The Victors” didn’t have a chance.)

Being honest here: Doing the research for this, I teared up more than a few times remembering what it’s like to have a stadium full of fans reveling in the experience of attending a game and supporting their team. Returning to those days cannot arrive soon enough.