Counting On’s Justin Duggar Gets Engaged to Claire Spivey

Justin explained that he spoke to his future wife’s parents ahead of the engagement and “got their blessing” to take this next step in their romance.

At this time the pair is keeping details of the proposal to themselves, however, their engagement will be documented on the upcoming season of Counting On.

Back in September TLC and the Duggar family announced Justin and Claire’s courtship.

“Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship,” the son of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar said. “God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then I knew she was the one.”

Claire added, “Something I really admire in Justin is how serious-minded he is, but his ability to have fun and to see the bright side of things no matter what. He always looks for the best in people and I want to be more like him every day.”

As some fans of Counting On will know, the Duggars and Spiveys go way back. The two families have known each other for more than 20 years. And like the Duggars, Claire comes from a large family. She is the eldest of six children.

Surprisingly, the couple first met in the spring of 2019.