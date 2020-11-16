Conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region Widens as Missiles Are Fired at Airports

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Two airports in a state that neighbors Tigray, where Ethiopian troops are fighting local forces, were the targets of rocket fire late on Friday, the government said, as an 11-day conflict in the region widened.

The two targeted airports were in Amhara state, the government said. One — the airport in Gondar — was hit on Friday, while a rocket aimed at the other — Bahir Dar airport — missed the target, the government said.

The ruling Tigray party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or T.P.L.F., said the Tigray Defense Forces fired missiles from military bases in Bahir Dar and Gondar in retaliation for air trikes carried out by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s forces in various parts of the state.

“As long as the attacks on the people of Tigray do not stop, the attacks will intensify,” Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the T.P.L.F., said in a statement on the Facebook page of the Tigray state’s communications office.