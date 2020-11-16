Claudia Jordan: Trump Wanted To Sleep w/ Me!!

Talk show host Claudia Jordan has claimed that President Donald Trump was nice to her during her stint on Celebrity Apprentice because he wanted to sleep with her.

“He was nice to me because he wanted to f*ck,” she said on the Political Junkeez podcast. “Let’s call a spade a spade.”

“Let me tell you — more than a few slave masters were having sex with Black women,” she said, dismissing the theory that Trump cannot be a racist if he wanted to bed her. “You can still be racist and have sex with a Black woman or want to. I need people to stop with that nonsense.”

This is not the first time she’s spoken about her interactions with Trump. Last month she claimed the pres tried to kiss her twice.

COCKTAILS WITH QUEENS TALK LIL KIM & NICKI MINAJ

“He called me a few times and … he would tell me that I shouldn’t waste my time with Black men, dating them, which I was at the time dating an Olympic athlete, Black man, and who is the best in the world,” she said.