China’s Didi Chuxing, BYD roll out customized car model for ride-hailing service By

© . FILE PHOTO: Logo of Didi Chuxing is seen at its headquarters building in Beijing
2/2
BEIJING () – China’s Didi Chuxing and electric vehicle maker BYD on Monday launched their purpose-built D1 van model for ride-hailing services, the ride-hailing giant’s CEO Will Cheng said on Monday.
SoftBank-backed Didi and Shenzhen-based BYD, which is backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett, started to jointly design and develop the model from early 2018, which will have larger leg-room for back seat passengers.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.