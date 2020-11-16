Central bank digital currencies are dead in the water By Cointelegraph

Central bank digital currencies are dead in the water



Mark my words: Governments and central banks will never care about your wealth and your privacy as much as you do. That reality is exactly why central bank digital currencies are dead in the water already.

They say if you can’t beat them, join them. That’s exactly what CBDCs are attempting to do. They want to join the party that is cryptocurrency without actually giving their citizens the privacy and democratic freedom a truly decentralized digital currency provides.

Mark Binns is the CEO of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. He believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, regulated environment. He first discovered crypto in 2013 and was hooked. As the CEO of BIGG Digital Assets, Mark oversees the Blockchain Intelligence Group, the maker of Qlue, BitRank and Netcoins.

