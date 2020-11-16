Home Entertainment Cardi B Leaks Graphic Video To Combat ‘Fake P***y’ Rumors!!

Cardi B Leaks Graphic Video To Combat ‘Fake P***y’ Rumors!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Cardi B is fighting back after an alleged fake picture of the female rap star’s intimate area began circulating on social media this weekend, has learned.

And Cardi has decided to fight back against the fake image – by releasing a “real” video that shows off her “real” body.

In the video Cardi explains to her fans, “Y’all mother f**ckers going around, showing this picture – now you’re photoshopping it, and saying [it shows] Cardi’s p***y.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©