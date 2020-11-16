Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles’ Feminine Style

Instagram/Vogue Magazine

Standing by her earlier tweet in which she demands to ‘bring back manly men,’ the conservative political activist insists that ‘real women don’t do fake feminism.’

–

Candace Owens refused to apologize despite taking the heat for criticizing Harry Styles, who was wearing dresses for a Vogue photo shoot. Returning to Twitter on Monday, November 16 following a storm of backlash leveled at her, the conservative political commentator stood by her earlier statement.

“Since I’m trending I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said ‘bring back manly men’,” she addressed the responses to her previous tweet, before reiterating her controversial remark, “I meant: Bring back manly men.”

“Terms like ‘toxic masculinity’, were created by toxic females,” she insisted. “Real women don’t do fake feminism.” Clearly not feeling apologetic, she concluded her post with, “Sorry I’m not sorry.”

Candace Owens stood by her comment about Harry Styles’ Vogue cover shoot.

Candace took issue with Harry’s feminine style in photos for Vogue. Gracing the magazine’s cover as its first solo male cover star, the “Falling” crooner wore a ball gown and custom Gucci jacket that defy gender norms.

Quote tweeting Vogue’s post that promoted the cover and accompanying interview, the 31-year-old wrote, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

Many have since come to Harry’s defense, with Olivia Wilde clapping back at Candace by calling her “Pathetic.” Kathy Griffin warned the expectant author, “Candy Owens doesn’t know what she in for going up against the Harry Styles stans.”

Meanwhile, Zac Braff urged boys and men to be free to be what they want regardless what people say. “Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the f**k you want to be,” he advised.

In his interview with the magazine, Harry explained why he enjoys blurring gender norms with his style. “When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing,” he shared.

“It’s like anything-anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself,” the One Direction member continued. “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with,” he also said. “What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away.”