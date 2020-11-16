Candace Owens’ Tweet About Harry Styles’ Vogue Cover

“Treat people with kindness.”

This is Harry Styles — singer, songwriter, lover of watermelon, and fashion icon™:

Well, Christmas came early this year, and it came in the form of Harry Styles gracing the cover of Vogue — the first male to do so — in a couture gown that only he could pull off:

So, when Candace Owens felt the need to tweet about her distaste for Harry’s cover, *I* felt personally attacked:

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.
It is an outright attack.

Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK

TL;DR, Candace Owens is a conservative political pundit who is most famous for the Blexit movement — i.e. getting Blacks and Latinos to register as Republicans and “exit” from the Democratic party.

“Bring back manly men.” No words. Actually, four words:

Needless to say, this caused QUITE the tizzy on social media, and fans of Harry’s — celebs and common folk — came out in droves to support him:

Some Stylistas are pointing out the double standard of policing what men can wear:

harry styles is doing everything right. so funny to see these conservative people getting so heated because he’s pushing gender norms in the dopest way. MEN AND WOMEN CAN DRESS HOWEVER THEY WANT. it’s 2020. shut up, your small mindedness is showing.

exhibit A: candace owens gets very upset about harry styles wearing article of clothing not typically intended for his gender exhibit B: candace owens wears suit

Good morning to Harry Styles slaying in a dress on the cover of Vogue and a reminder to wear WHATEVER makes you happy

While others are commenting on the impossibility of anyone being upset about this cover when Harry looks so darn good:

lol anyone mad about harry styles in a dress is just mad that he can pull it off better than they can

Conservatives want to believe Harry Styles in a dress is some complicated attack on “masculinity” rather than the much simpler truth that it’s just hot

But, most of all, people are upset that Harry is being judged for being his authentic self and feel the need to define “masculinity” for him:

Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be, not what some insecure, toxic, woman-hating, homophobic dickheads decided it was hundreds of years ago. He’s 104% perfect. 🤘🏽

Candace Owens really thinks that The harry styles needs her opinion. He can wear whatever he wants pants skirts dresses shorts it's none of your business. It's really sad that is the 21st century people are still close minded like that. He is on VOGUE honey deal with it.

Harry Styles literally doesn’t bother anybody. he just wears his lil dresses and sings his lil songs and so many people on twitter act like he’s the fcking devil😭

Imagine — with everything going on in the world right now — imagine giving the slightest goddamn shit about a Harry Styles magazine photo shoot and What It Means For Masculinity.

i can’t believe politicians are getting so mad over harry styles wearing a dress when he literally served our country, so disrespectful

In conclusion — mind your business, keep negative thoughts to yourself, and treat people with kindness.

