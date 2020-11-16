Candace Owens’ Tweet About Harry Styles’ Vogue Cover

“Treat people with kindness.”
This is Harry Styles — singer, songwriter, lover of watermelon, and fashion icon™:
Well, Christmas came early this year, and it came in the form of Harry Styles gracing the cover of Vogue — the first male to do so — in a couture gown that only he could pull off:
So, when Candace Owens felt the need to tweet about her distaste for Harry’s cover, *I* felt personally attacked:
“Bring back manly men.” No words. Actually, four words:
Needless to say, this caused QUITE the tizzy on social media, and fans of Harry’s — celebs and common folk — came out in droves to support him:
Some Stylistas are pointing out the double standard of policing what men can wear:
While others are commenting on the impossibility of anyone being upset about this cover when Harry looks so darn good:
But, most of all, people are upset that Harry is being judged for being his authentic self and feel the need to define “masculinity” for him:
In conclusion — mind your business, keep negative thoughts to yourself, and treat people with kindness.
