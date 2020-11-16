Canada’s stock market, laden with value plays, looks set for a comeback

Article content continued

There are other ways the TSX should benefit from economic reflation — including its heavy exposure to precious metals and materials.

“The fact that central banks are going to let inflation run hot I think provides a case for holding gold in the portfolio setting,” Bangsund said. “For us, it ties into the whole Canadian story via the materials sector and sizable allocation in the TSX.”

She’s bullish on the loonie too, which briefly broke below C$1.30 per U.S. dollar last week. Look for a broadly weaker U.S. dollar and higher commodity prices, she said.

Real Estate

“What you’re going to see right now in real estate is you’re going to see the have-nots catch up a little bit,” said Mitchell, whose firm focuses in real estate and infrastructure investments. Retail and office properties that were hit the hardest when pandemic roiled markets have the most room to bounce back.

“Your more grocery-anchored, drugstore-anchored retail names will probably outperform. Your office names are probably going to outperform retail in the short term as we start extrapolating more people coming back to work in the office,” Mitchell said. Two favorites: First Capital REIT, which is focused on properties in the biggest Canadian cities, and Allied Properties REIT, which does lower-rise urban space.

McCreadie agreed that pockets of the real estate sector look attractive from a valuation standpoint.

Thinking About Income

In the traditional 60/40 portfolio — 60 per cent stocks, 40 per cent bonds — clients will have to start thinking about getting returns differently on the fixed income portion, McCreadie said. Ultra-low interest rates on government bonds provide little income and leave investors vulnerable to capital losses as rates move higher.

“In some ways, it may make them have heartburn,” he said. “There are going to have to be things, rather than sovereign bonds, over this next decade because they may be more harm than help.” Real estate and alternatives may provide some income and hedge to volatility.

Bangsund agrees: she’s underweight government bonds and overweight on Canadian equities. “That’s a completely reflationary and value-oriented play.”

Bloomberg.com