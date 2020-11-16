Cam Newton’s large hat stole the show after Patriots’ win

Cam Newton is known for his fashion-forward outfits and hats.
After Sunday’s win over the Ravens, the Patriots’ quarterback did not disappoint. Newton showed up to his postgame press conference wearing a large hat that looked like a Songkok.
The hat stole the show on social media.
And here’s a look at the entire outfit:
The hat is likely a creation from Alberto Hernandez, Newton’s hat designer. Newton reportedly orders a new hat from Hernandez every week.