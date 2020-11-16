Cam Newton: Bill Belichick is ‘a football whisperer’

Bill Belichick is a football guy. Plain and simple. He always has the New England Patriots prepared for any obstacles they may face on game day, and that was the case on Sunday night as they outdueled the Baltimore Ravens for a 23-17 win at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots defense was able to hold Lamar Jackson to under 20 points, which is something that hasn’t been done since the QB took over as the team’s starter. On the flip side, New England’s offense had one of their best games of the season, highlighted by a Jakobi Meyers touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead.

When it comes down to it, Sunday’s game was a battle of the coaches, and Belichick, as usual, came out on top. Patriots fans are accustomed to Belichick’s pure wizardry, but Cam Newton is experiencing it for the first time. The veteran now has a new nickname for Belichick, and it’s extremely accurate.

“Everything that coach coaches throughout the week, it tends to come up and I’m beginning to think he either has like a Staples easy button or a Buffalo Wild Wings button or just a straight direct line to the football gods because he’s, like, a football whisperer when it comes to anticipating what the game’s going to be like, how we need to win, and things like that,” Newton said, according to . “I’m extremely impressed with that.”

Belichick’s new nickname definitely fits him better than what Newton used to call him — “Dolla Dolla Bill.”

With Sunday’s win over the Ravens, the Patriots moved to 4-5 on the season after things seemed bleak just a few short weeks ago. They’ll look to even their record against the Houston Texans this weekend.