Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Announces Change of the Investment Objective of the Caldwell Balanced Fund (“the Fund”)

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caldwell Investment Management Ltd., the manager of the Fund, is pleased to announce that at a meeting of the unitholder of the Fund (the “Unitholders”) today, the Unitholders approved a proposal to change the investment objective of the Fund as described in the management information circular of the Fund dated October 13, 2020. As a result, effective immediately after the approval, the investment objective of the Fund has changed to:

The fundamental investment objective of the Fund is to generate long-term capital appreciation by primarily in the equity securities of Canadian and international companies.

In connection with the change of its investment objective, the Fund will change its name to Caldwell North American Fund, effective immediately.

Corresponding changes will be made to the Fund’s investment strategies to reflect the new investment objective. As part of the investment strategy changes, the Fund may engage the use of repurchase transactions and reverse repurchase transactions. As a result of the investment objective change, the fund-type of the Fund will also change from a balanced fund to a North American equity fund. The Fund’s risk rating is not expected to change as a result of the investment objective change.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. is a Toronto-based portfolio manager and investment fund manager that offers mutual fund and pooled fund products to Canadian investors.

