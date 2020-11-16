Bushiri ‘a wanted man’ as warrant of arrest issued

Prophet Shephard Bushiri at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

A warrant for the arrest of evangelist, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife Mary has been issued, according to South African government spokesperson Phumla Williams.

“He is a wanted man as of today,” Williams told .

The warrant was issued by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

The Bushiris are accused along with three others of fraud involving around R102 million.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

