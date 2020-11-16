Bruno Barbey, Magnum Photographer of War and Peace, Dies at 79

Bruno Barbey, a French photographer for the Magnum Photos agency who produced powerful, empathetic work in war zones as well as in peacetime, died on Nov. 9 in Orbais-l’Abbaye, in northeastern France. He was 79.

His wife, Caroline Thiénot-Barbey, said the cause was a pulmonary embolism.

Jean Gaumy, a Magnum colleague, described Mr. Barbey in an email as “a formidable visual architect” whose pictures told the story of the “transformation and movements of the world.”

In May 1968, when students in Paris ignited a political movement with mass protests against universities and the government, Mr. Barbey photographed enduring images of the rage on the streets: students hurling projectiles at the police; protesters passing cobblestones to one other to build barricades; armed police officers storming fleeing students; demonstrators at night carrying Molotov cocktails on a street already ablaze.