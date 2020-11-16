Brees has multiple rib fractures, collapsed lung

Oddly enough, the Saints were in a similar position with Brees last season. The 13-time Pro Bowler missed five games due to injury, and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater was forced to step in. Bridgewater went 5-0, keeping the Saints in playoff contention and earning himself a starting gig with the Carolina Panthers in the process.

The Saints now hope that Jameis Winston can replicate the success Bridgewater found last season. It’s unclear whether the team would use Winston or Taysom Hill as the starter moving forward, but Winston did replace Brees on Sunday, indicating that is the route the Saints may go.

Winston revealed after the game that he felt very comfortable taking over for Brees. He got out to somewhat of a slow start, completing 6-of-10 passes for just 63 yards, but he didn’t turn the ball over and led the Saints down the field for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to cap off a 27-13 victory.

The key for Winston will be to not turn the ball over if he does get the nod as the club’s starter, which is something he did all too often last season with the Buccaneers.