Boosie Badazz Warns Fans About Playing Video Games ‘Like A Junkie’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Boosie Badazz expressed concerns for his gamer fans following the release of the Playstation 5.

“PLAYIN A VIDEO GAME LIKE A JUNKIE WILL TAKE U OFF YO GRIND N TAKE TOO MUCH TIME AWAY FROM YOUR GRINDDouble exclamation mark#hustlers DONT LET A PS5 HAVE YOU WITH THE SAME BAG OF MONEY FOR TWO R 3YEARS #timeismoney THIS AINT THE YEAR TO BE BULLSHITIN ON NO GAME Man,” he tweeted along with a shrugging man emoji.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR