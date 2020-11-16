Boosie Badazz Warns Fans About Playing Video Games ‘Like A Junkie’

Boosie Badazz expressed concerns for his gamer fans following the release of the Playstation 5.

“PLAYIN A VIDEO GAME LIKE A JUNKIE WILL TAKE U OFF YO GRIND N TAKE TOO MUCH TIME AWAY FROM YOUR GRINDDouble exclamation mark#hustlers DONT LET A PS5 HAVE YOU WITH THE SAME BAG OF MONEY FOR TWO R 3YEARS #timeismoney THIS AINT THE YEAR TO BE BULLSHITIN ON NO GAME Man,” he tweeted along with a shrugging man emoji.

Last week, rumors surfaced that Boosie had been shot and rushed to hospital, but that appears not to be the case.

BOOSIE MAKES CONTROVERSIAL REMARKS ABOUT HIS SONS VIRGINITY

According to TMZ, Boosie was shot at in Dallas Saturday, after rolling through town in what we’re told was a sprinter van near a strip mall called Big T’s Plaza. The report goes on to add that he was treated for a gunshot wound below the knee. The alleged shooting took place just days after Boosie affiliate Mo3 was shot and killed after a high speed chase.