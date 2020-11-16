Blueface Claims He Was Followed By A Helicopter!!

Blueface shocked his supporters by claiming that he was being followed — by a helicopter!

Via his Instagram Story, Blueface told followers that he was hiding in a random stranger’s front yard to shake off the helicopter.

“Blueface, come to the set, they said,” he says. “It will be fun, they said. Now I’m sitting in some random person’s front yard tryna get home.” In another clip, he adds, “This is why I stay my ass at home, on Crip. I’m running from a helicopter right now, dead homies. Y’all hear, cuz. I’ma make it home, though.”

BLUEFACE’S BABY MAMA SMASHED HIS GLASS DOOR W/ A SHOVEL

A helicopter can be seen and heard in the background.

“I just wanna go home, cuz. I’m still runnin’. Police right there, on Crip. All we gotta do is get past that street.”

The “Thotiana” rapper managed to get away safely. He did not state why the police would be following him with a helicopter but his fans were relieved that he managed to get away.