Big name republicans sign up for new social media platform Parler

Ms Mercer is the daughter of Robert Mercer, a hedge fund manager and the co-founder of the now-defunct political data-analysis firm Cambridge Analytica.
“John and I started Parler to provide a neutral platform for free speech, as our founders intended, and also to create a social media environment that would protect data privacy,” Robert Mercer said in a statement on the platform.
“The ever increasing tyranny and hubris of our tech overlords demands that someone lead the fight against data mining, and for the protection of free speech online.
“That someone is Parler, a beacon to all who value their liberty, free speech, and personal privacy.”
Parler, founded in 2018 by Robert Mercer, John Matze and Jared Thomson, bills itself as “unbiased social media” and a place where people can “speak freely and express yourself openly without fear of being ‘deplatformed’ for your views,” according to its website and App Store description.
The platform became the most-downloaded free app in the Apple App Store on the weekend of November 8 – the day major media outlets called the election for Joe Biden.
Parler mostly attracts conservative users. Some of Parler’s most-active users include Fox News host Sean Hannity, radio personality Mark Levin, far-right activist Laura Loomer, Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Devin Nunes. Eric Trump and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign also have accounts on the platform.
A substantial number of users have followed these voices onto the platform, fuelled by complaints over actions major social media platforms have taken against election misinformation and false allegations of voter fraud, such as disputing claims with fact-check labels.
At one point, the social network applied warning labels to more than a third of Trump’s tweets after polls closed. Some of Trump’s tweets were hidden behind a warning label which users had to click through before being able to read what they said.
With big tech companies flagging false information, Parler has become a free-for-all for conservative voices.
“Holocaust denial, antisemitism, racism and other forms of bigotry are also easy to find,” the ADL said.
For years, the Mercers have been key benefactors of conservative groups, ranging from the Heritage Foundation think tank, where Rebekah Mercer serves on the board of trustees, to organisations that have produced anti-Hillary-Clinton books and movies.
In that election, the Mercers financed a super PAC that initially backed Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s bid for the Republican presidential nomination before throwing its support behind Trump.
The media-shy Rebekah Mercer is widely reported to have persuaded then-candidate Trump to reshuffle his campaign organisation and hire Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway to help run his presidential bid in the final stretch of the 2016 election.
Ms Mercer went on to serve on the executive committee of Trump’s transition team. She did not respond to a request for comment.
Robert Mercer stepped aside from Renaissance in 2017.