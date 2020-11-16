Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11

Random running backs have been dominating the waiver wire in recent weeks, and we might have our most random batch among our top Week 11 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. The Giants’ Wayne Gallman has been a staple of this list (are you all finally ready to pick him up?), but Salvon Ahmed and Alex Collins were surprise leaders in their respective backfields (just like Kalen Ballage was last week) while Cam Akers finally got a chance to make good on all of his rookie promise. The long-term value of these backs varies — as does the value of breakout WRs Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jakobi Meyers, and Josh Reynolds and backup QB Jameis Winston — but they’re at least on the pickup radar this week.

Our full free agent list is packed with players who are leftovers from the previous weeks and are still worth considering. Guys like Malcolm Brown, Rex Burkhead, Cole Beasley, Sterling Shepard, Logan Thomas, and Tua Tagovailoa are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, and all have enough upside to merit bench spots, at the very least. We also have our usual Week 11 streaming recommendations at QB, TE, and D/ST, which can be found at the end of this list.

It’s tough to recommend using a high waiver claim on any of the backs mentioned above. Gallman will have some near-term value, but with the Giants on bye in Week 11, he won’t be able to help next week. Collins is likely nothing more than a one-week wonder with Chris Carson (foot) due back next week. Ballage and Ahmed are also on borrowed time, but they could both be plenty valuable for at least one more week. If you’re desperate in Week 11, they’re worth more than Gallman. It’s possible a receiver like Beasley, Shepard, Meyers, or MVS has more value to a lot of owners, but they either have medium ceilings or, in Valdes-Scantling’s case, a low floor.

Winston might be the toughest call, as most fantasy owners don’t need a QB. However, with the Falcons on tap in Week 11, Winston could be a top-six QB if Drew Brees is out. Is that worth a waiver claim? It could be, depending on your QB situation. — Matt Lutovsky

Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.