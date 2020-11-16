Best Canada Black Friday deals: $300 off Surface Pro 7, 23andMe for $124 & more

Canada Black Friday deals aren’t nearly as hectic as it can be in America — and that’s both a good and a bad thing. While it’s no fun seeing so many deals unavailable in our country, it’s also pretty nice not feeling inundated with too many options. Here in Canada, finding the best Black Friday deals is just a bit easier than it can be elsewhere.

We’re seeing a much different Black Friday in 2020. This year, retailers are seeking to keep their stores from becoming overcrowded, so rather than offering deals all during the end of November, we’re instead seeing offers all throughout the month. This year’s sale also happens to be one of the best because we’re seeing more online offers than ever before as well, meaning there is a better chance of being able to shop from home without missing any of the best deals.

Best Canada Black Friday deals at a glance:

Now that sales are already beginning to go live, it’s time to start saving! Shopping sooner is always better than later when it comes to the holidays, after all. We’ll be gathering all the best Black Friday deals in Canada as they go live and posting them all below to make Black Friday shopping a breeze.

