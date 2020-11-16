Best Black Friday Dash Cam Deals 2020: Apeman, Garmin, Waylens

Black Friday deals are here early this year thanks to the tumultuous past few months. That means major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are already offering big discounts on some must-have items like iPads, MacBooks, and TVs. Those offers are also extending to more practical items too, like the plenty of great dash cams on sale at great prices. There’s no risk in purchasing now either, with the merchants stating that prices will remain the same through the end of the month. In the unlikely case that changes, many stores have also promised to refund the difference if the item is discounted even further between now and Black Friday. It’s the perfect time to enjoy the benefits now.

Best Black Friday dash cam deals

How to choose a dash cam during Black Friday

With so many dash cam deals out there, it’s important to know what your budget is and to stick to it. It’s not a great deal if you can’t afford it! After you know your budget, check out our best dash cams for 2020 feature so you can see what the best of the best are. We’re big fans of Garmin dash cams with makes like Owl and Waylens also offering neat features.

Next up, consider why you want to buy a dash cam. Dash cams are a great way to help you feel a little safer on the road, capturing footage of anything nefarious that may happen to you while you’re driving or even while your car is parked. It’s also a fun way of capturing some unintentionally funny footage that you can upload online to share with friends. Don’t forget — if you’re simply looking for a fun gadget for your car, there are plenty of other cool car gadgets to consider too.

In both cases, it’s important to see what quality footage is recorded by the dash cam. The higher quality the better, but you’ll need an SD card that can store plenty of footage. Ultimately, if you just need one to shoot fun videos, the quality might not be as big an issue as it would be if you’re buying a dash cam for safety reasons. Generally, it’s worth favoring a dash cam that has a loop function if you’re short on space as they automatically overwrite older footage when you hit your capacity limit.

Don’t forget to check out the dash cam’s installation instructions. Most are very easy to install yourself, but it’s a smart idea to double-check beforehand and possibly arrange for your local mechanic to help out before you commit.

More advanced dash cams also offer time-lapse features so you can create fun time-lapse clips, but you might not need this if you’re solely focused on safety features. Some advanced dash cams like the Garmin Speak even function with voice assistants like Alexa if that’s something you want. That said, don’t be afraid to stick to the basics if that’s all you need — it’ll save you money in the long term.

Finally, if you are worried about the safety of your car, particularly overnight, look out for dash cams that offer night-vision technology. It’s not perfect and won’t be as clear as in broad daylight, but it can be useful if you’re in a jam.

When to shop Black Friday dash cam deals

There is already a wide variety of Black Friday dash cam deals available. This is because most large retailers have kicked off their Black Friday sales early, so there’s no need to wait till the end of the month to start shopping. You also need not worry about the price of your new dash cam. There are Black Friday price guarantees in place at most online tech retail sites, so you know you’re always getting the best products, at the lowest prices.

Another reason to shop these Black Friday dash cam deals early is because of pent up demand pushing back delivery dates. If you wait till the end of November you risk the chance of not getting your new dash cam in time for the holidays. Don’t take that risk — shop these available Black Friday dash cam deals today and beat the rush on Black Friday.

Should you buy a dash cam during Black Friday?

Black Friday is the last big sales event of the year. If you’re looking to get a new dash cam and upgrade your car’s security, then your last chance to get one heavily discounted is right now. After this, you’ll have to wait months for the next major sales event to kick off next year. Online shoppers are also in luck — most big retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday dash cam deals and all their other sales in general, so you can get shopping right now. Remember not to wait too long though, Black Friday demand is already reaching new highs this year, so the earlier you start shopping for a new dash cam the more options you’ll have.

Where to find the best dash cam sales

Amazon Black Friday : Amazon often has great offers on dash cams, and this is the case even more so during Black Friday.

: Amazon often has great offers on dash cams, and this is the case even more so during Black Friday. Best Buy Black Friday : With a price guarantee that means you get the best price between now and Black Friday even if Best Buy drops the price, this retailer is a surefire hit at the moment.

: With a price guarantee that means you get the best price between now and Black Friday even if Best Buy drops the price, this retailer is a surefire hit at the moment. Target Black Friday: Target is offering tons of great Black Friday deals and you can currently get up to $50 off on select dash cams.

Target is offering tons of great Black Friday deals and you can currently get up to $50 off on select dash cams. Walmart Black Friday: Like Best Buy, Walmart is offering to refund the difference should they drop prices more between now and November 27, so there’s no risk here.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























