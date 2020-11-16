Ben Platt Thankful for Full Recovery After Quietly Battling COVID-19 in March

WENN/Instar

Opening up about his health struggle at the beginning of the pandemic, ‘The Politicians’ star describes his symptoms as ‘an awful flu that lingered for 3 weeks.’

Ben Platt knew what it was like fighting off coronavirus. The actor known for his portrayal of Payton Hobart on “The Politician” has revealed that he quietly battled COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic in March, adding that he is now thankful for being able to be fully recovered from the illness.

The 27-year-old made the revelation on Sunday, November 15 while replying to a tweet asking fellow users whether they knew anyone tested positive with the virus. “Me. it was like an awful flu that lingered for 3 weeks or so. thankfully made a full recovery. so many haven’t been as lucky and will continue not to be. #WearAMask,” he spilled in a now deleted post.

The Benji Applebaum of “Pitch Perfect” went on to assure fans and followers that he is now doing well. “This was in march, I’m totally fine now you sweet bb’s,” the Tony Award-winning actor stated before urging others to keep social distancing and to wear masks, saying, “keep distancing and masking!”

Ben was the latest celebrity who has come forward about contracting coronavirus. Less than a week before Ben’s confession, “The Gentlemen” star Hugh Grant divulged that he and his wife Anna Eberstein caught the disease in the winter. Prior to that, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian also disclosed that she had battled the illness earlier this year.

As of Sunday, November 15, there are more than 11 million coronavirus cases confirmed in the United States, The New York Times reported. It was also reported that at least 246,000 people had died from the deadly virus.

COVID-19 aside, Ben has just celebrated a 10-month dating anniversary with beau Noah Galvin who replaced him in the Broadway production of “Dear Evan Hansen“. Posting a sweet picture of them on Instagram Story, he wrote, “10 gay-a** months.”

Ben and Noah made public their romance back in May on “Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine” podcast. “Ben and I are dating,” the latter confirmed. “I asked him this morning, I was like, are we allowed to talk about this? And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty-gritty, but yeah, people can know.’ It’s still relatively new.”