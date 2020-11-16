Bears vs. Vikings live score, updates, highlights from “Monday Night Football” game

Two NFC North rivals will go head-to-head on “Monday Night Football” in Week 10.

The Bears (5-4) may have a better record than the Vikings (3-5), but Chicago is trending in the wrong direction with three straight losses while Minnesota is coming off of back-to-back wins.

The big key to the Vikings’ turnaround has been Dalvin Cook. The Minnesota running back eclipsed 200 yards of total offense in both the team’s 28-22 win over the Packers in Week 8 and its 34-20 win over the Lions last week. If he can keep producing at that rate, then it will be difficult for Nick Foles and the Bears’ offense to keep up, especially without running back David Montgomery.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Bears vs. Vikings on “Monday Night Football.” Check out complete results from the Week 10 NFL game:

Bears vs. Vikings score

 Q1Q2Q3Q4Total
Bears 00
Vikings77

Bears vs. Vikings live updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

8:33 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, VIKINGS. Kirk Cousins drops in a perfect ball to Adam Thielen, who hauls it in with one hand to beat the man-to-man coverage for a 17-yard TD. Minnesota leads 7-0 with 6:29 remaining in the first quarter.

8:27 p.m. — INTERCEPTION. Two plays later and Chicago gives it right back. Nick Foles’ pass is tipped by his own man Anthony Miller and picked off by Harrison Smith. Vikings get it back at the Chicago 41-yard line, 9:34 left in the first quarter.

8:23 p.m. — FUMBLE. Danny Trevathan knocks it loose from Kyle Rudolph after the catch and Trevis Gipson recovers at the Chicago 27-yard line, 10:35 left in the first quarter.

8:15 p.m. — Bears win the toss. They’ll defer and Minnesota will receive the opening kickoff.

Bears vs. Vikings start time

  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel (national): ESPN
  • Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

