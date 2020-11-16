Baidu Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . Baidu Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – Baidu (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Baidu announced earnings per share of 20.35 on revenue of 28.23B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of 13.01 on revenue of 27.49B.

Baidu shares are up 16% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.17% from its 52 week high of 151.12 set on November 16. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 32.89% from the start of the year.

Baidu follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Baidu’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on October 29, who reported EPS of 0.73 on revenue of 64.7B, compared to forecasts EPS of 0.71 on revenue of 63.8B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on October 27 with first quarter EPS of 1.82 on revenue of 37.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of 1.54 on revenue of 35.76B.

