As part of the Justice at Spotify initiative, 18,000+ musicians demand at least a penny per stream, more financial transparency, and an end to royalty lawsuits (Josh Terry/VICE)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Josh Terry / VICE:

As part of the Justice at Spotify initiative, 18,000+ musicians demand at least a penny per stream, more financial transparency, and an end to royalty lawsuits  —  Damon Krukowski of Galaxie 500 and the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers explains the ‘Justice at Spotify,rsquo; campaign.  —  JT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR