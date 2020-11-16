Josh Terry / VICE:
As part of the Justice at Spotify initiative, 18,000+ musicians demand at least a penny per stream, more financial transparency, and an end to royalty lawsuits — Damon Krukowski of Galaxie 500 and the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers explains the ‘Justice at Spotify,rsquo; campaign. — JT
As part of the Justice at Spotify initiative, 18,000+ musicians demand at least a penny per stream, more financial transparency, and an end to royalty lawsuits (Josh Terry/VICE)
Josh Terry / VICE: