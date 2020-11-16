Apple Podcasts Can Now Be Embedded on the Web

Starting today, Apple is making an Apple Podcasts web player that can be embedded on webpages available to everyone through the Apple Podcasts Marketing Tools website or through Apple Podcasts Preview pages.

What the Apple Podcasts webpage embed looks like

As points out, this tool will let creators, marketers, and podcast fans create embed codes for any of the podcasts that are available on the Podcasts service.

The Podcasts Marketing Tools website can be used to search for any podcast, with the results providing embed code. On a Preview page for either a show or an individual episode, there’s a new embed button under the “Share” icon that can be used to generate code.



The web player allows podcasts to start playing right on the website where it is embedded, and it also provides an option to open the Podcasts app on iOS, iPadOS, or macOS. The Apple Podcasts web embed is available to everyone as of now.