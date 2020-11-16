Antonio Brown charged with criminal mischief

Coming off just his second outing as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, star wide receiver Antonio Brown appears to be in game shape on the field. The seven-time Pro Bowler caught 7-of-8 targets in a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately, yet another off-field incident is popping up surrounding Brown. Needless to say, this can’t be seen as good news for the embattled pass catcher and his new team.

According to records obtained by the Miami Herald, Brown was involved in an incident within his gated community in Hollywood, Fla. It happened immediately ahead of Brown signing with the Buccaneers and being reinstated off the suspension list by the NFL.

“Antonio Brown, the superstar wide receiver who recently returned to the NFL after a slew of off-the-field troubles, was accused last month of angrily destroying a surveillance camera at the gated community in Hollywood where he lives and throwing his bicycle at a security-guard shack,” the report noted.

Hollywood police ultimately determined that it had enough evidence to charge the 32-year-old Brown with misdemeanor criminal mischief for the Oct. 15 incident.

The homeowners association president decided against pressing charges, fearing that “Brown may retaliate against her employees.”

This is the latest example of numerous off-field incidents surrounding Brown since his days as a dominant receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-18. These incidents led to the then-Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots quickly moving on from Antonio Brown last year.