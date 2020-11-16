An 11-year-old girl who took her own life farewelled by family south of Perth

“We know you’re up in heaven, looking down on us with your cheeky grin and your beautiful face,” one family member said.
Annaliesse killed herself last month after her alleged abuser, Peter Frederick Humes, was released on bail.
The 67-year-old has since been put back behind bars on new charges.
Hundreds gathered to farewell Annaliesse today, the congregation spilling out onto the street.
The girl’s family is now fighting for “Annaliesse’s Law”, which would keep anybody charged with child sex offences behind bars while they await a trial.
Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyond blue on 1300 22 4636.