‘American Gigolo’ TV Series: Gretchen Mol Cast Opposite Jon Bernthal

Gretchen Mol will be an American Gigolo‘s one true love in Showtime’s reboot of the 1980 motion picture.

Showtime’s long-gestating Gigolo reboot received a pilot order back in March, and is described as a “present-day reimagining” of the 1980 film that starred Richard Gere as high-end male escort Julian Kaye.

Now played by Walking Dead alum Jon Bernthal, Julian will be “introduced 18 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle, his one true love.”

Per our sister site , Mol — whose previous TV credits include Boardwalk Empire, the U.S. version of Life on Mars and Syfy’s Nightflyers — will play Michelle, the role filled by Lauren Hutton back in the day.

Ray Donovan auteur David Hollander will serve as writer/director/showrunner, while Jerry Bruckheimer (who produced the original film), Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed are among the other EPs.

“American Gigolo comes with all the sizzle you’d expect, but it also offers a deep dive into the complicated waters of relationships and sexuality in 2020,” said Showtime president Gary Levine previously said in a statement. “We’ve assembled an ‘A’ team to adapt this iconic movie into a Showtime series with the talent and magnetism of Jon Bernthal, the exquisite filmmaking and showrunning of David Hollander, the legendary Jerry Bruckheimer and our new sister studio, Paramount.”