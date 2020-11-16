Altium Packaging Acquires SFB Plastics

Article content

ATLANTA — Altium Packaging announced that it has acquired the assets of SFB Plastics, Inc., in Wichita, Kansas, a privately-held material handling and packaging manufacturer, specializing in HDPE blow molding of industrial containers. SFB Plastics has served its customers with quality products for nearly 50 years.

Patrick Keese, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Altium’s Consumer-Industrial Group, stated, “We are excited to welcome the employees of SFB Plastics into the Altium family. The company has established an outstanding reputation for high-quality packaging solutions with exceptional customer service. We look forward to continuing to build upon the foundation of excellence that they have created.”

About Altium Packaging

Altium Packaging is a leading customer-centric packaging solutions provider and manufacturer in North America. Altium specializes in customized mid- and short-run packaging solutions, serving a diverse customer base in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, water, and beverage/juice segments. Altium Healthcare, a division of Altium Packaging, specializes in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical packaging, offering vials, closures, and labeling services. Altium also operates a leading post-consumer recycled resin business, Envision Plastics. With 65 packaging manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Canada, two recycled resin manufacturing facilities, and 3,300 employees, Altium has an integrated network that consistently delivers reliable and cost-effective solutions to meet the needs of a wide range of customers.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005938/en/

Contacts

Brian Hankin

Senior Vice President; Strategy and Commercial Excellence

Altium Packaging

678-742-4600

[email protected]

#distro