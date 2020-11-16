Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
AliveCor, which makes heart-monitoring hardware and is developing algorithms to flag heart issues, raises $65M Series E led by Omron Healthcare — AliveCor, a startup developing algorithms that detect atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, and other health issues from heart rate readings, today raised $65 million in funding.
AliveCor, which makes heart-monitoring hardware and is developing algorithms to flag heart issues, raises $65M Series E led by Omron Healthcare (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)
Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat: