Adam Driver Confronts John Oliver’s Lust For Him

“Adam Driver demolish me!”
There’s something about saying goodbye to the weekend that puts me in a funk…
…but this video of Adam Driver hilariously confronting John Oliver was just the serotonin boost I needed to jumpstart my week.
During the season finale of Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver decided to do a recap of 2020’s biggest events.
And in the middle of revealing that he’s spent the whole year “demanding that Adam Driver demolish me, crush my larynx, you unwieldy boulder….”
…Adam surprised him with a FaceTime call! The Oscar-nominated actor had a few things he wanted to get off of his chest.
Adam didn’t beat around the bush, immediately asking John, “What the fuck are you doing?”
And after seeing him pop onto the screen, John’s year-long thirst for the Marriage Story star all started to make sense to me…because WOW!
The hair. The skin. The eyes. The voice. THE DRIVER!!!
Anyway, back to the segment: Adam went on to ask John, “This thing you’ve been doing that’s either sexual or violent… This strange, strange bit that for some reason you’ve pulled me into. What is it?”
Adam admitted that he was able to easily shrug it off when the late-night host first began doing the bit, but then it seemed to never end.
“Do you realize, over this past year, what you’ve asked me to do to you,” Adam asked. “Collapse on your chest, tie your fingers in a square knot, step on your throat, shatter your knees, pull your heart out through your ear…”
According to the Star Wars actor, random people on the internet are stanning them together and calling John’s thirst a whole mood.
Ultimately, Adam tried to force an apology out of John, but it backfired because John thought Adam was playfully ordering him around.
