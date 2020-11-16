Abhishek Bachchan sports a new haircut



Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. His last few projects have earned him a lot of respect and love from the audience. His powerful performances and the ease with which he expresses himself on the big screen has won hearts.



Today, we came across pictures of the actor flaunting his new haircut on social media. Abhishek can be seen in a razor-sharp fade with a quiff. The haircut is suiting the actor and we wonder which project it is for or if it was just to glam up during the festive season. Check out the pictures below…