AB involved in off-field incident before signing with Bucs

Four-time First-Team All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract in October and was cleared to return from an eight-game suspension for repeated violations of the NFL’s personal-conduct policy ahead of Tampa Bay’s Week 9 showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

A new story suggests the 32-year-old wasn’t always on his best behavior ahead of putting pen to paper on his deal with the Bucs.

Per a police report obtained and shared by David Ovalle of the Miami Herald, Brown allegedly destroyed a surveillance camera at the gated community where he lives in Hollywood, Fla., and also tossed a bicycle at a security-guard shed during an incident said to have occurred on Oct. 15.

However, the homeowners association president declined to press charges because she feared Brown could “retaliate against her employees,” according to the police report.

The president told the Herald that Brown agreed to replace the broken camera and that the board elected to not press charges for something deemed to be a minor incident. It’s unknown if the Bucs knew about the matter before signing Brown.

The board previously fined Brown for “unspecified rules violations” and also changed his gate “privileges” by forcing him to meet guests at the security shack. This led to an altercation between Brown and a guard and, later, to the seven-time Pro Bowler reportedly referring to the property manager as a “racist b—-.”

Brown recorded 10 catches for 100 yards in his first two appearances playing alongside quarterback and friend Tom Brady this month. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could punish the veteran receiver under the personal-conduct policy even though Brown avoided charges.