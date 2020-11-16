‘A trend that will continue’: Endeavour snaps up Canada’s Teranga in $2.4 billion deal as gold sector consolidates

Article content continued

De Montessus also said he conducted due diligence on Teranga’s Massawa mine, in Senegal, in 2019 when Barrick Gold Corp. owned it.

Last December, Teranga bought the Massawa mine from Barrick in a $380 million deal, under the rationale that it could achieve immediate synergies and reduce capital investments by trucking ore from the mine to its own nearby mill. That deal paved the way for Endeavour to acquire Teranga, de Montessus said.

Teranga also owns a prospective gold project in Burkina Faso, near where Endeavour has infrastructure, creating similar synergies in some analysts’ views.

On Monday afternoon, Endeavour stock was trading up 1 per cent at $31.28 per share, though it remained down in the past week when reports of the merger first leaked. Teranga, meanwhile, was trading up 4.99 per cent at $14.53 per share. Gold prices were steady at US$1,887 per ounce on Monday but have declined steadily since hitting US$2,000 per ounce in August.

The company said it has already gained the support from each company’s largest shareholders.

Don DeMarco, an analyst at the National Bank of Canada, described it as “favourable” in light of the synergies, diversification and “modest 5.1 per cent premium” to Teranga’s closing share price on Friday. He estimated the new entity would have a $6 billion market capitalization, and free cash flows of around $1.1 billion per year, given current gold prices.

Under the deal, Teranga’s shareholders will receive 0.47 of an Endeavour share for each Teranga share, and will control 34 per cent of the company, and three out of 10 board seats.