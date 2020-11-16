A Dr. 90210 Patient With 4 Nipples “Just Wants to Feel Normal”

At her consultation with Dr. Cat, Tyler continues to provide details about her extra nipples, including how she discovered what they were, since “a lot of people don’t know, they just think it’s a mole or something,” Dr. Cat says.

“One day I was on spring break with my sister and she just happened to be studying a part in her book because she was in nursing school at the time,” Tyler recalls. “And she’s like, ‘Look! That’s you! You have extra nipples like the picture.'”

Since this discovery, it turns out Tyler’s extra nipples have actually grown in size.

“I have a six-month-old daughter and when I was pregnant, because my abdomen was stretching and protruding, they spread and got darker,” she tells Dr. Cat. “I could physically see my nipples just, like, sticking out now.”