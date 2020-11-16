7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards

It hasn’t been all bad in 2020—and the E! People’s Choice Awards were proof of that.

From the incredible fashion and musical performances to the moving acceptance speeches, the show proved that even in a pandemic, fans can enjoy the best of Hollywood. On Sunday, Nov. 15, the stars aligned—from a safe social distance, of course—to celebrate the people’s choice for all things movies, music, TV and pop culture. There was no shortage of winners, including this year’s special honorees for the People’s Champion Award (Tyler Perry), Fashion Icon Award (Tracee Ellis Ross) and People’s Icon Award (Jennifer Lopez).

With Demi Lovato at the helm as host, a star-studded slate of presenters, including Tiffany Haddish, Armie Hammer, Tyler, the Creator and Chrishell Stause, and many special winners, fans watching from home also got to see plenty of their favorite celebrities in action amid nearly a year of quarantine.

Needless to say, the show was packed with must-see moments—but if you happened to miss the big night, E! has you covered.