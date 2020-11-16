6 dos and don’ts to know before using Facebook, Twitter to complain about bad product or service

Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have become a necessity for many of us. They help us stay connected with family, friends and the rest of the world. Over the past few years, they have evolved and also become a platform to voice complaints about a bad product or service. Tagging companies on these social media platforms or posting on their official accounts is a common practice to escalate an issue and seek due attention from the brand, it also has its own dangers (if not done properly).

Here are some dos and don’ts that an individual needs to keep in mind while seeking grievance redressal via social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.